17.08.2022 18:00:59

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000TT4W3D2

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 25,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with expiry date December 17, 2025 and a strike price (base price) of EUR 16.00.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.40 EUR 10000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.40 EUR 10000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77525  17.08.2022 CET/CEST



