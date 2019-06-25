DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE english

25.06.2019 17:03:01

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Wittan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A2TSAS8

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 13,000 subscription rights as part of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2018

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com



 
