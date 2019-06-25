DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.06.2019 / 17:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Lars Last name(s): Wittan





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI

529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A2TSAS8





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 13,000 subscription rights as part of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2018





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





