DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2019 / 09:41
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Fabian
Last name(s): Dietrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 1502 EUR
7.505 EUR 498 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.501 EUR 15002.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com



 
