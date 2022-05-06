DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english

06.05.2022 11:19:05

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2022 / 11:18
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Dr.-Ing.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

DEUTZ AG

5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

Acquisition

4.101 EUR 31985.20 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
4.1010 EUR 31985.2000 EUR

05/05/2022; UTC+2

Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com



 
