06.12.2021 11:49:43

DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.12.2021 / 11:48
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.00 EUR 273713.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.00 EUR 273713.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.12.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




06.12.2021 



