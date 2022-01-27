DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 17:54

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Luca Last name(s): Pesarini Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.99 EUR 10599.39 EUR



10.00 EUR 132360.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.00 EUR 142959.39 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





