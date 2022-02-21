DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

21.02.2022 17:35:46

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2022 / 17:34
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: SK Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan M.
Last name(s): Knoll
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.98 EUR 23960.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.98 EUR 23960.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stock exchange Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
