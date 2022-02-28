DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

28.02.2022 15:04:47

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TTL Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
14.16 EUR 2166.48 EUR
14.17 EUR 9295.52 EUR
14.18 EUR 11372.36 EUR
14.19 EUR 13792.68 EUR
14.20 EUR 75785.40 EUR
14.21 EUR 18984.56 EUR
14.22 EUR 10579.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.197668 EUR 141976.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de



 
