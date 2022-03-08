DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.03.2022 / 09:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TTL Real Estate GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Schmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG

b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



13.954643 EUR 139546.43 EUR



14.026534 EUR 140265.34 EUR



14.082419 EUR 140824.19 EUR



14.0991 EUR 140991.00 EUR



14.10 EUR 141000.00 EUR



14.089554 EUR 140895.54 EUR



14.099802 EUR 140998.02 EUR



14.10 EUR 141000.00 EUR



14.05749 EUR 140574.90 EUR



14.098753 EUR 140987.53 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



14.0708295 EUR 1407082.95 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





