DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TTL Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
13.954643 EUR 139546.43 EUR
14.026534 EUR 140265.34 EUR
14.082419 EUR 140824.19 EUR
14.0991 EUR 140991.00 EUR
14.10 EUR 141000.00 EUR
14.089554 EUR 140895.54 EUR
14.099802 EUR 140998.02 EUR
14.10 EUR 141000.00 EUR
14.05749 EUR 140574.90 EUR
14.098753 EUR 140987.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.0708295 EUR 1407082.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de



 
