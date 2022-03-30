DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

30.03.2022 14:34:47

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 14:33
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights, ISIN: DE000A3MQDR1

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 14,685 subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2021

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de



 
