DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.04.2022 / 15:14
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 570 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for the financial year 2021

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
13.878 EUR 7910.46 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
13.878 EUR 7910.46 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de



 
