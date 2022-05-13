13.05.2022 17:15:23

DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 17:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Zahnd

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.00 EUR 47964.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.00 EUR 47964.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75061  13.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DIC Asset AGmehr Nachrichten