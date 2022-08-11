Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 10:25:56

DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.08.2022 / 10:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2388910270

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
79179.00 EUR 79179.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
79179.00 EUR 79179.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


11.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77365  11.08.2022 



