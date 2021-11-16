+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 20.11.2021 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
16.11.2021 23:04:02

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2021 / 23:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Matthew
Last name(s): Goldfarb

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
8.96 USD 26880.00 USD
8.95 USD 44750.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.955 USD 71630.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2021; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


16.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71081  16.11.2021 



