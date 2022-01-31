DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

31.01.2022 22:45:33

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction




Receipt of 123,348 common shares for no consideration as deferred re-muneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Re-stricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, In-corporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consumma-tion of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Schmid with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
29/01/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
