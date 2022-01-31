|
31.01.2022 23:15:32
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
72240 31.01.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
23:37
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
23:22
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
23:15
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
23:09
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
23:02
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
22:45
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
22:26
|DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
22:26
|DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
|8,17
|5,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.