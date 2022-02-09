09.02.2022 18:38:30

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2022 / 18:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of 4,410 common shares on behalf of Mr. Rutherford to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Rutherford with respect to the disposal of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.25 USD 36382.50 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.25 USD 36382.50 USD

e) Date of the transaction
05/02/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
