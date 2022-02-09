DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.02.2022 / 19:12

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Gerrard B. Last name(s): Schmid





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: President and Chief Executive Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 152,330 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration following an interim measurement date and the determination by the compensation committee of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's board of directors of the level of attainment of certain pre-defined management objectives under a so-called Performance Award Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 12, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Schmid with respect to the receipt of the common shares.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





e) Date of the transaction

06/02/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





