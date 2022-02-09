+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-
09.02.2022 19:12:32

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2022 / 19:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 152,330 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration following an interim measurement date and the determination by the compensation committee of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's board of directors of the level of attainment of certain pre-defined management objectives under a so-called Performance Award Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 12, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Schmid with respect to the receipt of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72426  09.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278799&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Nachrichten