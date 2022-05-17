DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2022 / 22:08

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mrs. First name: Ellen M. Last name(s): Costello





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.29 USD 39519.47 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.29 USD 39519.47 USD





e) Date of the transaction

17/05/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction





Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS





