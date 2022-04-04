DGAP-DD: E.ON SE english

04.04.2022 09:39:51

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2022 / 09:38
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf Martin
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
10.766 EUR 16149.00 EUR
10.766 EUR 16149.00 EUR
10.766 EUR 16149.00 EUR
10.766 EUR 16149.00 EUR
10.766 EUR 16149.00 EUR
10.772 EUR 242370.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.7705 EUR 323115.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com



 
