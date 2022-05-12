|
12.05.2022 12:03:49
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74941 12.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.