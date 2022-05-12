DGAP-DD: E.ON SE english

12.05.2022 12:03:49

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 12:02
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas Hubert
Last name(s): König

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.10 EUR 193920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.10 EUR 193920.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com



 
