DGAP-DD: E.ON SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.-Ing.
First name: Leonhard
Last name(s): Birnbaum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.592 EUR 443850.62 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.592 EUR 443850.62 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


