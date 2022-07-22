Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 15:33:53

DGAP-DD: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.07.2022 / 15:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andre
Last name(s): Baalhorn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG

b) LEI
3912006O623WNRNM2018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A30U9V6

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 1,500 subscription rights as part of a rights issue.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
19/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG
Wichertstraße 13
10439 Berlin
Germany
Internet: eamd.eu



 
