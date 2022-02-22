DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.02.2022 / 15:37

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Kroiss Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005654933





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



190.00 EUR 72580.00 EUR



189.50 EUR 7201.00 EUR



189.00 EUR 12285.00 EUR



188.50 EUR 2827.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



189.7870 EUR 94893.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA FFT MIC: XETR





