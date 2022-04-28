DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english

28.04.2022 12:06:04

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.04.2022 / 12:05
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























Price(s) Volume(s)
194.000 EUR 1164.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 16490.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 4074.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 1164.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 388.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 388.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 1164.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 4074.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 1358.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 7178.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 582.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 194.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 388.000 EUR
194.000 EUR 194.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
194.0000 EUR 38800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
