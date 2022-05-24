DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.05.2022 / 13:50

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Kroiss Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005654933





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



176.600 EUR 11655.600 EUR



177.000 EUR 1593.000 EUR



177.000 EUR 4071.000 EUR



177.00 EUR 35754.000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



176.9120 EUR 53073.6000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA FFT MIC: XETR





