25.05.2022 16:33:20

DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 16:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
173.800 EUR 521.400 EUR
173.800 EUR 4692.600 EUR
173.800 EUR 17206.200 EUR
173.800 EUR 347.600 EUR
173.800 EUR 11992.200 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
173.8000 EUR 34760.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


25.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75421  25.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten