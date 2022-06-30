Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 14:43:14

DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2022 / 14:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Thannhuber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
159.65623 EUR 80626.400 EUR
153.68648 EUR 229761.290 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
155.1938 EUR 310387.6900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


30.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76527  30.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388011&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

