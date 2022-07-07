Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.07.2022 16:21:05

DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2022 / 16:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
133.000 EUR 1463.000 EUR
133.000 EUR 9709.000 EUR
133.000 EUR 266.000 EUR
133.000 EUR 266.000 EUR
133.000 EUR 14896.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
133.0000 EUR 26600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


07.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76707  07.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393369&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

