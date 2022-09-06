Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 18:26:00

DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Thannhuber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
136.40062 EUR 87842.000 EUR
138.17364 EUR 94372.600 EUR
138.87391 EUR 51105.600 EUR
137.12459 EUR 41823.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
137.5716 EUR 275143.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


06.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77911  06.09.2022 CET/CEST



