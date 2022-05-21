21.05.2022 08:43:49

DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2022 / 08:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.12 EUR 4120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.1200 EUR 4120.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


21.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com



 
75277  21.05.2022 



