DGAP-DD: Enapter AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Sebastian-Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G02

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 299000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.00 EUR 299000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de



 
