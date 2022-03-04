04.03.2022 17:26:41

DGAP-DD: Enapter AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2022 / 17:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Herr
First name: Sebastian Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G02

b) Nature of the transaction


Interest-preserving order for the purchase of up to 7,500 shares in the period from March 2, 2022 to March 4, 2022; trading venue: XETRA

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73215  04.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295267&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enaptermehr Nachrichten