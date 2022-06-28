Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 17:14:39

DGAP-DD: Enapter AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2022 / 17:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Herr
First name: Sebastian Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Subscription right ISIN DE000A30U9Q6

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 2,866 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


28.06.2022
Language: English












Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76457  28.06.2022 



