06.01.2022 14:21:17

DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2022 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Husmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
14.46 EUR 8676.00 EUR
14.47 EUR 5788.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.4640 EUR 14464.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin - Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


06.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71880  06.01.2022 



