DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Stuhlmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.50 EUR 12500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.5000 EUR 12500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
