DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.836 EUR 1309500.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.8360 EUR 1309500.9300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
