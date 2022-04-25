+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 20:07:47

DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.04.2022 / 20:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.84 EUR 565931.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.8400 EUR 565931.0400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74415  25.04.2022 



