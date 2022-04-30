DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

30.04.2022 09:52:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
20.86 EUR 417200.00 EUR
20.96 EUR 524000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.9156 EUR 941200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


