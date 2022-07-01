DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.07.2022 / 09:38

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Albert Last name(s): Büll Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006095003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 23,983,430 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of ENCAVIS AG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



17.85 EUR 4406522.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



17.8500 EUR 4406522.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





