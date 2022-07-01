Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 18:19:17

DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2022 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Testorp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 27 new shares through the excercise of 2,295 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of ENCAVIS AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.85 EUR 481.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.8500 EUR 481.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76611  01.07.2022 



