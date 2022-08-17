Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 19:47:58

DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2022 / 19:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
23.04050 EUR 691215.00 EUR
23.18111 EUR 811338.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.1162 EUR 1502553.8500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77515  17.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422743&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten