|
13.09.2022 22:25:17
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
78113 13.09.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13.09.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE affirms Encavis AGs investment grade issuer rating BBB- and upgrades outlook to Positive (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE bestätigt Investment-Grade-Emittentenrating BBB- der Encavis AG und erhöht den Ausblick auf positiv (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|ENCAVIS AG : SCOPE affirms Encavis AG’s investment grade issuer rating ‘BBB-‘ and upgrades outlook to ‘Positive’ (Investegate)
|
05.09.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Encavis auf 24 Euro - 'Kaufen' (dpa-AFX)
|
05.09.22
|DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG steigt in den STOXX Europe 600 auf (EQS Group)
|
05.09.22
|DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG has been promoted to the STOXX Europe 600 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|10:32
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.08.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:32
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.08.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:32
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.08.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ENCAVIS AG
|22,15
|2,12%