DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Pfleger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
36.80 EUR 11040.00 EUR
37.00 EUR 14800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.9143 EUR 25840.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com



 
