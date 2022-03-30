30.03.2022 16:00:49

DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Sultzer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
33.00 EUR 6600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.00 EUR 6600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73861  30.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315773&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EQS Group AGmehr Nachrichten