10.12.2021 13:42:43

DGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2021 / 13:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Stuhlmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.0000 EUR 25000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.0000 EUR 25000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.12.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71504  10.12.2021 



