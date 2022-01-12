DGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.01.2022 / 09:45

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Kuhlmann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI

529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161077





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.5500 EUR 28499.25 EUR



5.6000 EUR 27244.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.5743 EUR 55743.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





