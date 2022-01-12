DGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG english

12.01.2022 09:46:11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.01.2022 / 09:45
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Kuhlmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
5.5500 EUR 28499.25 EUR
5.6000 EUR 27244.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.5743 EUR 55743.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de



 
