22.07.2022 12:30:54

DGAP-DD: Ernst Russ AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.07.2022 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Correction to the message published on 2022-07-22: Date of the transaction was 2022-07-20 and not 2022-07-21

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.40 EUR 66000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.4000 EUR 66000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Boerse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77047  22.07.2022 



