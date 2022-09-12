Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 15:35:55

DGAP-DD: Evonik Industries AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2022 / 15:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ute
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5WW4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
80600.00 EUR 161200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
80600.00 EUR 161200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78027  12.09.2022 CET/CEST



