DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2019 / 09:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.866059 EUR 188660.59 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.866059 EUR 188660.59 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
